Henry Bert “JuneBug” Stinson, Jr., 77, Chillicothe, Ohio, passed March 9, 2021 following an extended illness.
JuneBug was born March 22, 1943 in Richlands, Virginia, the son of the late Henry Bert Stinson and Rhoda (Ratliff) Stinson.
JuneBug was a retiree of the Local 200 Carpenter’s Union and Labor’s Union 419. He went on to drive semi-trucks and later retired from that as well. JuneBug enjoyed hunting and CB radios. He was also an animal lover and always has his dogs by his side.
He is survived by daughter Diedra (Jay) Marsh, son Randall Stinson, daughter Lisa (Kevin) Norman, daughter Lora (BJ) Hopkins, daughter Britany (Colt Chaney) Stinson, and stepson, Joshua Powell, all of Chillicothe, sister Fredia-Sue Gilpen of Washington Courthouse, sister Linda (Larry) Tackett of Chillicothe, brother Jess (Sharon) Stinson of Newark, brother Troy Stinson of Jasper, sister Marian (Roger) Akers of Ocala, Florida, and brother John (Annette) Stinson of Waverly, 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Timothy A. McGhee, Jr., stepmother Mary Stinson, sister-in-law Gretchen Stinson, and brother-in-law Don Gilpen.
Funeral Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Rev. Delbert Tackett officiating. Burial will follow in Omega Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at Boyer Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service on Friday.