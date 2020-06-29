Bertha Eileen Smith, 74, has gone home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was born April 7, 1946, in Waverly, Ohio, daughter of the late Roy E. and Bessie Rinehart Hawk. On February 19, 1965, Eileen was united in marriage to Lowell Dean Smith who survives. Also surviving are her little dog, Buttons; a very special niece, Tammy May; many other nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews; a brother-in-law, David Bailey; good neighbor, Don Smith, Nick, Nora and Jacob and friends, Laurie and Jeff Howard and Polly. In addition to her parents, Eileen was preceded in death by sisters, Pauline, Betty, Bonnie Hawk, Mary Cathurn Baily and Martha Fyffe; brothers, Sherman, Robert, Floyd and Leroy Jr. Hawk and nephews, Gary and Rick.
Eileen loved to quilt, crochet and especially the teachings of Shepherd’s Chapel.
A very special thank you to the caring people of SOMC Hospice. They were always there whenever they were needed and did all they could do to make her path back home comfortable, and the family couldn’t recommend them enough. They were like friends, and what great talks and laughter were had with Chrissy, Sarah, Marina and Loren.
Private graveside services will be held at Given’s Chapel Cemetery, Beaver, Ohio.
Eileen’s wishes were that in lieu of flowers you do something good to help a neighbor or give to your favorite charity.