James Harvey Moore of Piketon, Ohio went home to be with his Lord on Friday, December 11, 2020 at approximately 6:24pm at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio.
James was the son of the late Rev. Elmer & Delphia Moore, born September 18, 1938 in Hazard County, Kentucky. He was united in marriage to Evelyn Christine (Smith) Moore on February 1, 1958 in Greenup, Kentucky
Throughout the years James was a driver for Retail Merchants, a laborer for the City of Waverly, finally retiring from Waverly City Schools as a grounds/maintenance man. Always a smile on his face, he loved to joke and laugh, and could be counted on to bring a giggle out of even the most serious people.
As a husband, father and grandfather, James provided for his family and always gave a loving word or caring embrace. He could be counted on to show up and travel for academic, sports and musical events to support his children and grandchildren. He was an avid gardener, planting large gardens each and every year, happy to share the extras. A great handy-man and wood-worker his lessons and handy work will live on through his family and creations.
Joined in matrimony on February 1, 1958 – they went through this life together, never being apart, and saw fit to leave this life together; James at 6:24pm Friday, December 11 and Evelyn following shortly at at 11:00pm, Saturday, December 12.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and three brothers, Kenneth Moore, Walden Moore and Roscoe Moore. Surviving are children, Danny Moore of Rarden and Kathy and husband Greg Jordan of Piketon; grandchildren Brandon Moore and his mother, Wanda (Moore) Parker, of Waverly, Zackery and Luke Jordan of Piketon. In addition, he is survived by siblings Buford (Mary) Moore of Memphis, TN; Exculene Hall of Flatwoods, KY; Walter (Lavon) Moore of Waverly, Ohio; Wendell (Joyce) Moore, Gary (Cris) Moore, and Bertha (Richard) Scowden all of Piketon, Ohio, along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the care of Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly, OH. Friends and extended family may call for visitation on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Immediate family, James & Evelyn’s siblings and their children are invited one hour prior to the public viewing, at 3:00pm. Funeral services will be held at Boyer Funeral Home at 12:00pm, Wednesday, December 16, 2020; friends and family may call one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Mound Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio. with Bro. Rusty Remington officiating.