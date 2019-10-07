Terry Lee Conley, 57, of Waverly, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. He was born on March 24, 1962, in Pike County, Ohio, to the late Ronnie Lee Conley and Thelma Rider Conley of Waverly who survives. Also surviving are two brothers, Danny Conley of Waverly and Kit Conley, also of Waverly; a sister, Michelle Conley of Waverly; two uncles, Jack Rider and Neil Rider; and three aunts, Juanita Smith, Karen (Lenny) Downs, and Paula (Maynard) Travis; and numerous cousins. Terry was preceded in death by his father.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Rev. Dan Cook and Pastor Alan Newberry officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery in Piketon, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until the time of the service at the funeral home.