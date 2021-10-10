Nelson Darling

Waverly - Nelson George "Pap" Darling, 70, of Waverly, Ohio, passed at 8:46 a.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021.
Nelson was born on October 3, 1951 in Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, the son of the late George Franklin Darling and Mary Elizabeth (Ice) O'Shea. On June 17, 1972, 49 happy years, he was united in marriage to Cathy Ellen (Ramey) Darling, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Jeanette Lynn (Brian) Russell, three grandchildren, Samantha (Jeff) Grimsley, Shelly Russell and Robert (Autumn) Russell, six great-grandchildren, Mason, Lucas, Asher Ray, Asher, Aiden and Brilynn, two brothers, Ron Darling and Urban O'Shea and two sisters, Dee (Eric) Cleveland and Tara (Mitch) Hill.
He was preceded in death by his parents, great-granddaughter, Adalyn Grimsley and in-laws, Mary and Bill Booth.
Nelson was involved with Western and Waverly Youth Baseball Leagues and a Veteran of the U.S. Army for six years, loved hunting, fishing, and time with his grandchildren. Nelson was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly. Burial will follow in Stockdale Cemetery, Stockdale, Ohio.
Family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Saturday.
