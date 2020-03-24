Robert Barry Cochran, 74, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Adena-Pike Medical Center in Waverly.
He was born March 31, 1945, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late James Robert Cochran and Ruth Marie Paul. He is survived by a son, Michael Cochran of Charlottesville, Virginia; two daughters, Dianna Smith and Erin Trost, both of Charlottesville; and two grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Jerry Cochran.
Barry was a former Technical Writer and a Security Officer. He recently became a member of Saint Mary’s Queen of the Missions Catholic Church in Waverly. He proudly served his county as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Army and the United States Air Force. He was a Past Commander of the American Legion, a member of the Moose Lodge, the Honor Guard, and Orient Lodge #321. He was a graduate of Shawnee State University and Ohio University.
A private graveside service will be held Thursday at Omega Cemetery with Father William Hahn, Celebrant. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post #142. Arrangements are under the direction of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly.