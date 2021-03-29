Wilma June Rowe, 89, of Chillicothe, died 12:15 a.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021 in Liberty Village following a brief illness.
She was born October 14, 1931, in Pickaway County, to the late Charley O. and Viola Whitten Williams. On July 15, 1950, she married Richard E. Rowe who died December 29, 1996.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Gary Richard and Lee Rowe, of Chillicothe; daughter and son-in-law, Janet E. and Josh Conkel, of Piketon; grandchildren, Penny Baker, Tiffany (Ryan) Cornett, Gary R. (Tracy) Rowe, Jr., and Cody A. (Sara) Rowe; great- grandchildren, Kalynn Baker, Austin Lowman, Courtney Cornett, Ella Cornett, Olivia Ann Rowe and Cole Cornett; a great-great grandson, Brigham Baker; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and many loyal friends.
Wilma was a member of Walnut Street United Methodist Church. In 1982, she retired from Tiffin Elementary School as Cafeteria Manager for the Chillicothe School System. Wilma was a 1950 graduate of Frankfort High School and had been a 4-H advisor for several years.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Therese Lehman officiating. Burial will follow in Springbank Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
