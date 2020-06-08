June R. Dillon Close, 88, of Waverly, Ohio, formerly of Massillon, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Traditions at Bristol Village where she has resided for the last two years with her family and loving care takers by her side. She was born June 25, 1931, in Massillon to the late Thomas P. Dillon and M. Blanche Makin Dillon. In 1984 she was united in marriage to Bruce B. Close who preceded her in death. In addition to her parents and husband she was also preceded in death by all of her siblings, brothers Jack, Donald and Thomas Dillon, and sisters Eileen Dillon and Rita Long. Having had no children of her own, June is survived by several nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends.
Baptized at St. Barbara’s Catholic Church in Massillon, June was an active member until moving to Waverly. She was eager to continue her religious affiliation and soon became a member of St. Mary’s Queen of the Mission.
In keeping with June’s wishes there will be no calling hours. There will be a private graveside service at the convenience of the family at Sunset Gardens in Canton, Ohio. At a later date there will be a memorial Mass celebration for June at St. Mary’s in Waverly.
The family request in lieu of flowers a contribution be given to your favorite charity or to the National Church Residence Hospice.