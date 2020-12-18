Theo Arnett, 97, of Buchanan Road, Waverly, Ohio passed 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Piketon Nursing Center, Piketon, Ohio.
Theo was born September 9, 1923 in Lucasville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Tom Frederick and Vira Ethel (Carter) Frederick. On November 29, 1945, she was united in marriage to Orval Kinner Arnett, who preceded her in death on January 17, 2015.
Surviving are two sons, Gary (Penny) Arnett and Larry “Bo” (Val) Arnett, three daughters, Patsy (Brian Leffler) Knight, Sandy (Thomas) Monroe and Karen (Rick) Ginther, daughter-in-law, Rita Arnett, eight grandchildren, Jeff Davis, Jason (Gina) Monroe, Wendy (Brandon) Fosson, Shelly (Scott) Braden, Jodi Arnett, Nikki (Jeremy McClintic) Bishop, Kaci (Adam) Kortis and Trevor (Laura) Arnett, twelve great-grandchildren, brother, Albert Frederick, four sisters, Shirley Satavo-Kirkland, Laura Dowen, Anna Mae Frederick and Marie Setty and special friends, Debbie Leffler and Bob Bishop.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Thomas Arnett, seven brothers, Leo, Bob, Pete Melvin, Richard, Jack, Rollo and Thomas Frederick, Jr. and three sisters, Reo Kinnison, Imo Miller and Cleo Armstrong.
Theo was a homemaker, active in 4-H for many years and a cat lover.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio with Pastor Pete Dunn officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Chillicothe, Ohio.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.