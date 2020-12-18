Colleen Varner, 85, of Piketon, Ohio passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Pavilion at Piketon. She was born June 17, 1935 in Jackson, Ohio to the late Linville and Sylvia Gee Carpenter. On January 20, 1974 she was united in marriage to Robert Jay Varner who survives. Also surviving are two sons, Edward Christian and wife Teresa of Chillicothe, Ohio, Shaun Cassidy and wife Sahara of Chula Vista, California; three daughters, Cathy Hammonds and husband Ted of Lucasville, Ohio, Lula Cassidy-Benedum and husband Daniel of St. Charles, Illinois and Joni Mustard and husband Kelly of Piketon; nine grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Ann Golf and Helen Washburn both of Akron. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Pratt.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow at Mound Cemetery in Piketon. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, December 20th at the funeral home.