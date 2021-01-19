Maxine Dolores Johnson of Raymond Ohio returned to be with the Lord after an extended illness at 10:38 PM, January 16, 2021.
Maxine was born in Pike County, Ohio on October 17, 1932. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Walter Thomas Johnson; her brother Robert Johnson (& Dessie) of Jellico, TN; her son Raymond Johnson (& Barbara), of New Lexington, Ohio; her daughter Janet Simcox of Springfield, Ohio, her son David Johnson (& Missie) of Raymond, Ohio; her daughter Veneida Hanson of Marysville, Ohio; her son Samuel Johnson of Raymond, Ohio; her daughter Patricia (Teresa) Reisinger of Raymond, Ohio; 19 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death are her sons Theodore Johnson and Johnny Johnson; her mother and dad Hazel (Coy) and Hayes Johnson; her sisters Janet Tanner and Ina (Ducky) Reed; her brothers Otis Coy, Willard Coy and William Coy; and 4 grandchildren.
Maxine was retired from Goodyear, Marysville, Ohio. She enjoyed spending time with her large family. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend to many and will be sorely missed.
Visitation will be at Boyer Funeral Home, 125 West Second St., Waverly, Ohio 45690 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at Zion Baptist Church, 13236 St Rt 335, Beaver, Ohio 45613 at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2021 with Pastor Keith Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in Carrs Run Cemetery, Beaver, Ohio.