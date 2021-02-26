Duane Sapp

Duane Allen Sapp, 48, of Piketon, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Adena Pike Medical Center. He was born on January 17, 1973 in Chillicothe, Ohio to Dwight Sapp of Piketon and the late Teresa Elaine Pinkerton Sapp. In addition to his father, Duane is survived by daughters, Kara Sapp and Paul Grate of Piketon and Fancy Sapp of Piketon; sons, Charlie Sapp and Taylor Oberer of Waverly, Devon Sapp and Natalie Bandy of Chillicothe and Andrew Fleckinger of Piketon; grandchildren, Isabella, Paul, Connor and Kamilla Grate, Gillianna Sapp and Mykia Sapp; a sister, Vanessa Waddle and husband Mike of Piketon; a brother, Derek Sapp of Piketon; his significant other and mother of Fancy and Andrew, Lisa Fields; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in Piketon. In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by grandparents, James and Marie Pinkerton and grandmother, Goldie Sapp.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in Smith Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. and for one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.