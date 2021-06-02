Sherry Russell

Latham - Sherry Lee (Jordan) Russell of Latham, Ohio, passed away at 6:58 p.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021 surrounded by both of her daughters and her sister.
She was born June 10, 1944 in Byington, Ohio the daughter of the late Robert Jordan and Annabelle (Beekman) Jordan.
She is survived by daughters, Kelly Russell and Kenya (Russell) Johnson, one grandson, Rob Johnson, three great-grandsons, Caden and Foster Johnson and Levi Doolittle, sister and best friend, Sandy (Edgar) Russell, two brothers, Wray (Julie) Jordan and Wroy Jordan, special cousin, Georgeanne (Beekman) Montgomery and many nieces and nephews.
Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother Stephen Jordan, sister-in-law Sheila Jordan, niece Mitzi (Russell) Hiles, the father of her daughters, Bill Russell, and her beloved grandson Riley Johnson.
She was the Postmaster in Latham for many years and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. She was an Honorable Kentucky Colonel. She loved working in her yard, was a great cook and her famous noodles were always requested at family dinners. She loved Christmas and always loved to see the first snowflakes of the season. Sherry loved to travel. She was a lifelong Western Indian fan and was happiest when she was with her daughters and her grandsons.
Mom was beautiful inside and out, a true lady and we were so very blessed to call her our mother.
Sherry was a member of Smith Chapel CCCU.
Funeral Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Jon Wisecup officiating. Burial will follow in Gardner Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sherry's name to the Alzheimer's Association, Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215 or the Scioto Foundation - Riley Johnson Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 911, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662.
boyerfuneral.com Sherry Russell