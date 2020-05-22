William F. Brooks, age 77, of Clyde, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Ohio Veteran’s Home in Sandusky. William was born November 29, 1942, in Watts Bar Dam, TN, the son of the late James and Estell (Camp) Brooks.
William served in the United States Air Force.
William is survived by his wife, Diana (Williamson) Brooks of Clyde, whom he married in February 1964; sons: Timothy Brooks of Las Vegas, NV, and Scott Brooks of Clyde; daughter, Angela (Mike) Herner of Clyde; grandchildren: Chris Herner and Brandon Brooks; great-grandchildren: Allen Herner, Jason Herner, and Avery Herner; and sister, Joyce (Jack) Wilder of Tucson, AZ.
In addition to his parents, William is preceded in death by his brother, Jim Brooks, Jr, and sister, Barbara Rapp.
Services will be held privately.
Memorial donations may be made in William’s honor to the Ohio Veteran’s Home, 3416 Columbus Ave, Sandusky, OH 44870.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at foosfuneral.com