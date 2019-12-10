Adah Leatherwood, 84, of St. Rt. 372, Waverly, Ohio, passed 6:45 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, in the Pavilion at Piketon.
Adah was born November 2, 1935, in Wayne, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Boyd Davis and Gladys Faye (Layne) Davis. In 1964 she was united in marriage to Darwin Leatherwood who survives.
Also surviving are three sons, James Leatherwood of Findlay, Ohio, Michael Leatherwood and wife Tiffany of Waverly, and Randall Leatherwood of Waverly, ten grandchildren, Jarod Leatherwood, Caleb Leatherwood, Tiffany Leatherwood, Taylor Leatherwood, Jacob Kuhner, Aaron Leatherwood and wife Sara, Allen Leatherwood, Jonathon Leatherwood, Jacob Leatherwood, and Jordan Leatherwood, two great-grandchildren, Andrew Leatherwood and Madison Sheets, and five siblings, Wanda Nickelson and husband Jim, Glenna Niederkohr, Peggy Ehrhart and husband Phil, Nola Brown and husband Richard, and Ernie Davis and wife Bev.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and five siblings, Adorn Davis, Eva Jo Hines, Glenn Davis, Boyd Davis, Jr, and Geneva Jenkins.
Adah was a homemaker.
Funeral services will be held 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Doug Campbell officiating.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 5:00 until the time of service Wednesday.