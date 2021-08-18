Chillicothe - Elsie Carol Ellenburg, 83, of Chillicothe, Ohio passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Traditions of Bristol Village in Waverly. She was born February 16, 1938 in Richland, Virginia to the late Roy and Nell Chambers Tolliver. Surviving are two daughters, Gina Ellenburg-Lykins of Chillicothe and Lana (John) Fish of Chillicothe; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sons, John Edward Ellenburg and Harlan "Butch" Ellenburg; and the father of her children, James Ellenburg.
Carol was an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Chillicothe and was a retired registered nurse at Adena Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 20, 2021 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
