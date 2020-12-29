Thomas Ray Cline, Sr. of Clines Chapel Road, Waverly, Ohio passed away on December 27, 2020, at his home.
He was born August 18, 1952 in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of the late John Willis Cline and Martha Louise (Ferguson) Cline.
Surviving are a son, Thomas Cline, Jr. and wife Grace, two grandchildren, Tieran and Xydn Cline, a brother, John Cline and wife Sherry, two sisters, Linda Nunn and Sondra Pennisten and husband John, many nieces and nephews, and two dogs, Bucky and Sparky.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Robin Hambrick.
Thomas graduated from Waverly High School in 1970, obtained a bachelor’s degree in communications from Franklin University, and worked for the Associated Press as a field service engineer. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and loved living on the family farm. Thomas was a veteran of the United States Army.
Calling hours will not be observed. Graveside memorial services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Floral Hills Memory Garden, Chillicothe with Pastor Jeff Rhodes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ross County Humane Society.