Piketon - Jeannie Lynn Brannan, 67, of Waverly, Ohio, passed 11:53 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in Hospice of Central Ohio at OSU, Columbus, Ohio.
Lynn was born August 6, 1953 in Ross County, Ohio the daughter of the late Robert Claytor and Jeanne (Hickman) Claytor. On July 12, 1980, she was united in marriage to John Floyd Brannan, who preceded her in death on September 11, 2014.
Surviving are three brothers, Barry (Vickie) Claytor, David (Beverly) Claytor and John (Stephen) Claytor, two nephews, Johnathan Claytor and Barry Lee Claytor, two nieces, Bobbie Jo Claytor and Shira (Elwin) Newland, great-nieces and nephews, Liz and Gavin Claytor and Kane Claytor.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Lynn was an overnight baker for six years at Tim Hortons, she worked in food service for over thirty years and attended Church of Christ in Christian Union Churches.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly with Pastor Dave Burriss officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Bridge Street, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. noon until the time of the service on Tuesday.
