Betty J. Royster, 76, of Latham, passed away Saturday.
Betty was born July 4, 1943, in Lancaster, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ernest and June (Rice) Hunt. Besides her parents, her husband, Buck Royster; two sons, Stevie and Jack Royster; and brother Rex Hunt also preceded her.
Betty is survived by her sons, Elvie Royster of Latham; James & Kathy Anderson of Buchanan, Jerry Royster of Latham and Johnny Royster of West Union; daughters, Sandy & Roger Clark of Dayton, Shelly & Orville Ross of Piketon, Shannon Lansing of Peebles and Joann Ferguson of Dayton; seven grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and brothers, Ralph Hunt of Hillsboro, Harold Hunt of Hillsboro and Steve Hunt of Bainbridge.
Funeral Service will be 2:00 PM Monday, August 12, 2019, at the Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Washburn Cemetery.
Friends may call from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home.
