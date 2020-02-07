Lisa Kay Lancaster, 50, of Chillicothe, passed away 1:44 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, in the Adena Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.
She was born January 3, 1970, in Chillicothe, to the late Delvin Sr. and Joan Pollitt Lancaster.
Surviving are children, Lindsay McComis, of Chillicothe and Joshua McComis, at home; granddaughter, Annabelle McComis, of Chillicothe; a sister, Deborah (Allen) Butcher, of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by brothers, Danny, Melvin and Delvin Jr., Lancaster; sisters Marlene and Darlene Lancaster.
Lisa was a former employee of Kroger and a member of Mt. Tabor Community and Freedom Road Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home, 121 W. Second St., Chillicothe, OH 45601.
Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Greenlawn Cemetery.
