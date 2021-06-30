Agnes Nadean Dent

Lexington - Agnes Nadean "Granny" Dent, 91, of Lexington, Kentucky, formerly of Beaver, Ohio, hopped, skipped and jumped into heaven on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Nadean was born on February 21, 1930 in Alkol, West Virginia to the late Charlie and Dulcie Miller. She was a long time member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Beaver, Ohio where she taught the Kindergarten Sunday School class for 53 years and she shared her love for Christ with many children. Along with her husband, they owned Dent's Frosty Kreme in Beaver, Ohio for 35 years. She was best known for her homemade veal sandwiches. Granny loved many and was well loved by many.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 72 years, Thomas Dent. In addition to Thomas, she is survived by her two children, Connie (Dulaney) Wood and John (Maria) Dent; grandchildren Kerry (Neil) Lucas, Andy Dent, Matthew (Mallory) Wood, Alex Dent and Katie (Mat) Hettinger; six great grandchildren Ben and Betsy Lucas, Taylor and Melissa Wood, Nic and Mia Hettinger. She is also survived by her brother Larry Miller; sisters-in-law Lilly Miller, Una Miller, Doris (Bob) Roberts, Janet (Tom) Kalinoski, Kay (Jim) Kelly; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Emma, JR and Austin Stevens whom she loved like family. The family would also like to acknowledge the wonderful care and love given by Jackie Douglas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson Christopher Dent; sisters Marie Thompson, Dot Meadows and Jane Weaver and brothers Dave, Jimmy and Vic Miller.
Funeral services will be at 1 pm Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Beaver, Ohio with the Rev. Chris Clark officiating. Burial will be in Beaver Union Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11:00 am Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emmanuel United Methodist Church or Care Navigators (Hospice) of the Bluegrass. Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio is caring for arrangements.
