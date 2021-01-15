Montgomery - "Paula Ann Roberts, age 85 an Alvin, TX resident of 56 years went to be with Jesus on Friday, June 26, 2020. Paula was born December 27, 1934 in Houston, TX.
She was preceded in death by husband, Billy C. Roberts, Sr, mother, Lurline Klein and brother, Robert Kaffenberger.
Paula is survived by her sons, Clayton Roberts and wife, Leah, and Curtis Roberts, and wife, Cheryl, grandchildren, Curtis Roberts, and wife Mariana, Shelby Cardillo, and husband, Joseph, Courtney Barber, and husband Dylan and Jacob Roberts, great grandchildren, Viviana, Nathanael and Aaron Reyna, and sister in-laws, Betty Kaffenberger and Shirley Nimmo, and husband, Robert.
Visitation will be held September 3, 2020 at 10am with a Memorial Service immediately following at 11am. Services will take place at Bayou Drive Baptist Church, 612 E. Dumble Street, Alvin, TX 77511.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bayou Drive Baptist Church in memory of Paula Roberts.
Condolences may be sent to the Roberts family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com." Tonia TestObit