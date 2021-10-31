Linda Federici

Waverly - Linda Calhoun Federici, 86, of S. Market Street, Waverly, Ohio, passed 6:55 a.m. Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Four Winds Community, Jackson, Ohio.
Linda was born on August 23, 1935 in Mt. Saint Helens, Washington, the daughter of the late Wilbur Young and Twila (Rice) Young. She was united in marriage to Bert Lorenzo Federici, who preceded her in death on November 6, 2009.
Surviving are five children, Carrie (Brandon) Knox, Mike Federici, Lisa (David) Bassett, Tony (Julie) Federici and John (Kayla) Federici; twelve grandchildren, Brandon (Bess) Knox, Samantha (Patrick) Flores, Somerset Bassett, Alexandra Bassett, Vita Strauss, Erica (Shane) Howard, Nicholas (Carolyn) Federici, Ashley Federici, Lorenza Federici (Matt Henderson), Lorenzo Federici, Zan Federici and Danna Meadows; nine great-grandchildren, Bailey and Barrett Knox, Luna Flores, Vincent, Dominic and Leonardo Federici, Paislee Henderson, and Reid and Knox Howard; brother, Rick Young and a sister, Nancy Gahagan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and granddaughter, Alisha Federici.
Linda was an officer manager at Fedco.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Boyer Cremation Services.
