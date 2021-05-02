New Carlisle - Donald Lee Sager, 78, of New Carlisle, Ohio, formerly of Piketon, passed 4:38 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021 at his home.
Donald was born July 3, 1942 in Piketon, Ohio, the son of the late Russell Dean Sager and Mary Ferrell (Reed) Sager. On December 14, 1963, he was united in marriage to Marie (Mason) Sager, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, John R. Sager and wife Beth of Brookville, Ohio, a daughter, Donna M. Sensenbaugh and husband John of Dayton, Ohio, five grandchildren, Joshua D. Sensenbaugh and wife Kayla, Michael A. Sensenbaugh and wife Ocean, Taylor Marie Sensenbaugh, Jacob H. Sager and Logan J. Sager and a step-grandson, Garrett Acevedo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Donna Jean Sager and Rita Mae Dick.
Donald was a retired truck driver for ABF (Arkansas Best Freight) for 21 years and a Veteran of U.S. Army National Guard, Chillicothe, Ohio. He also was a former employee of Dayton Tire & Rubber and served on Wayne Township Fire Department.
Family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021 at Cornerstone Baptist Temple, 1707 Ohmer Street, Dayton, Ohio.
Funeral Services will be held 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021 at Cornerstone Baptist Temple with Pastor Jerry Siler officiating. Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Mound Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio with Rev. Tom Pfeifer officiating. Burial will follow with military honors conducted by the American Legion Post #142.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio, 45420.
www.boyerfuneral.com Donald Sager