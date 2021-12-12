Waverly - Carl Randall "Randy" Harrison, 83, of Railroad Street, Waverly, Ohio, passed 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 8, 2021 in the Pavilion at Piketon, Piketon, Ohio.
Randy was born August 17, 1938, in Omega, Ohio, the son of the late Alvin Berkly Harrison and Rosie Edna (Leffler) Harrison.
Surviving are four sisters, Lullabelle Bussard, Carol Smith, Ruby DeWitt and Vickie Porter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and Rev. Omar and Susan Harrison, who raised him.
Randy retired from New Fields Publishing Company of Columbus after 25 years. He loved his morning coffee at McDonald's and blue grass music. Randy was a NASCAR and sports fan. He faithfully attended Chillicothe Paints games, and enjoyed watching high school sports, SSU girls' basketball and the Buckeyes.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 13, 2021 at Omega Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio with Rev. Fred Williams officiating. Burial will follow with military graveside services by the American Legion Merritt Post #142, Waverly, Ohio.
