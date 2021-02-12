Janie Mae Harness, 77, of Beaver, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021 at her residence.
She was born January 30, 1944 in Columbia, South Carolina, a daughter of the late Beauford Franklin and Elanora Campbell Fulmer.
Janie was the Owner/Operator of Janie’s Market as well as a homemaker.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl Morton Harness, February 23, 2005; three brothers, Frank, James Olin, and J.A. Fulmer; and her sister, Julia Lasseter.
Janie is survived by three daughters, Lyn (Rod) Jones of Piketon, Lisa (Randy) Bailey of Beaver, and Jean (Don) Blanton of Beaver; two sons, Rodney Harness of Beaver and Olin Harness of Chesterfield, Indiana; six grandchildren, Nicole, Courtney, Kayla, Zach, Sara, and Megan; 10 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Mary McDaniel and Betty Ruth Fulmer both of Columbia, South Carolina; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Private graveside services will be held in Lucasville Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662.
McKinley Funeral Home
Lucasville,OH
740-259-4333