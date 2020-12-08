Denver Slone, 80, of Peebles, Ohio passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at his home. He was born January 23, 1940 in Lackey, Kentucky, son of the late Stephen and Lizzie Combs Slone. On February 16, 1960 Denver was united in marriage to Rose Hodges Slone who survives. Also surviving are daughter, Debra Boothe and husband Keith of Peebles, grandson, Jason Keith Boothe and Kathryn VanHoy of Peebles; granddaughter, Jennifer Elaine Williamson and husband Rick Jr. of Chillicothe, Ohio; great grandchildren, Noah Matthew Boothe, Deanna Hoover, Elayna VanHoy and Haylee VanHoy; sister, Polly Combs of Marion, Ohio; nieces, Brenda Singer and husband Bryan, Vickie Collins and husband Stanley, Darlene Leonard and Liz Bates and husband David; nephews, Bobby Slone and Robert Waughtel; several other nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law, Rickey Hodges and wife Cindy and David Hodges and sister-in-law, Shirley Allred. In addition to his parents, Denver was preceded in death by daughter, Janice Elaine Slone, brother, Bobby James Slone, niece, Susan Slone and brother-in-law, Granville Pearl Combs.
Denver served as a Deacon at Horizons Baptist Church and was self-employed in heating and air.
Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Horizons Sovereign Grace Church, 768 St. Rt. 220, Piketon, Ohio with Dr. Jason K. Boothe officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery on Denver Road in Waverly. Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Also due to the Ohio mask mandate, masks will be required.