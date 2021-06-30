Ellen Mosley

Waverly - Ellen Laurie Mosley, 73, of Newland Ridge Road, Waverly, Ohio, passed 10:45 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at her home.
Ellen was born July 22, 1947, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the daughter of the late Beryl Leeth and Nola (Morris) Leeth. On May 28, 1966, she was united in marriage to Makron Mosley Jr., who preceded her in death on January 5, 2013.
Surviving two daughters, Lori J. (Shane) Hopper and Melissa J. (Darrell) Howard, four grandchildren, Maranda Howard, D.J. Howard, Emily Hopper and Coltan Hopper, two great-grandchildren, Noah Faulkner and Rylan Howard, two sisters, Rhonda (Mike) Meyer and Barbara Ison, brother, Gene Leeth and a very special friend, Troy Woods.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, granddaughter, Megan Howard, three sisters, Geraldine "Jerri" Leeth, Helen Farmer and Janet Leeth, brother, Roy Leeth Sr. and brother-in-law, Karl Ison.
Ellen was a cook at the Lake White Club, Emmitt House, Mills Pride, Carl's Town House and Lloyd's and attended Mt. Holy CCCU of Waverly. She loved cooking and camping.
Funeral Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly with Pastor Darby Beekman officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Latham Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
