Piketon - Mary Elizabeth Yoe, 84, of Piketon, Ohio, passed 1:25 a.m. Monday, June 21, 2021 at her home.
Mary was born October 19, 1936 in Pike County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Paul Ealey and Hazel Bell (Snively) Ealey. She was united in marriage to Donald R. Yoe, who preceded her in death June 2, 1987.
Surviving are two sons, Michael E. (Bonita) Wickline and Jerry A. Wickline, both of Piketon, Ohio, three grandchildren, Joseph Wickline, Jessica Wickline and Dakota Thompson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, John R. Wickline, sister, Thelma Ealey and brother, Jack Ealey.
Mary was a retired LPN at R.C.I. Chillicothe, Ohio
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio.
