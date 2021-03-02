Ruth Campbell

Ruth E. Campbell, 88, born February 28th, 1933 went to be with the Lord on February 28, 2021 at the New Albany Care Center, New Albany, Ohio.
Ruth was a loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother who touched many people’s lives during her 30+ year career in the Jackson banking community. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Nick and Mitzi (Fraley) Campbell (Gahanna, Ohio), Jim and Tresa (Kingrey) Campbell (Waldo, Ohio), and her Grandchildren: Josh Campbell (Louisville, Ohio) and Hannah Campbell (Dublin, Ohio).
Ruth was born and raised in Waverly, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her Husband Harlan (Nick/Slim) Campbell, Mother Mary, and Father Arthur Bandy and her older sister Helen Bandy.
Ruth retired from PNC Bank in 2008 after 30+ years of banking service across the First National Bank of Jackson, WesBanco, Oak Hill Bank and PNC Bank.
Ruth was a devout reader and enjoyed her retirement reading, traveling and spending time with her many friends and family.
Graveside services will be at 1:00PM Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Fairmount Cemetery in Jackson, Ohio. In Lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Amvets Post 84 of Jackson, Ohio or the Salvation Army. Condolences can be sent to:mayhew-brownfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home.