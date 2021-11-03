McDermott - Stephanie Lynn Adams, 41, of McDermott, Ohio died peacefully in her home on October 29, 2021. Stephanie was born on July 25, 1980 in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was the youngest child of Lynn Counts and Dr. Stephen Adams. She is survived by her mother Lynn and her two brothers Stephen (Page) Adams and Jeff Adams, and nephew Awkie Adams. She is also survived by her aunts and uncles Rick (Charlene) Counts, Dr. Gail Counts, Cathy Strickland (Brian Gahm), Dr. Holly (Shana) Counts, Andrew (Sara) Adams, Emily Adams, sister-in-law Michell Counts, longtime companion Jason Hammond, as well as all of her cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father Dr. Stephen Adams, her aunt Shari (Bob) Tubb and her uncles Bernie Counts Jr and David Counts, as well as her grandparents on both sides.
Stephanie graduated from Waverly High School in 1998. Stephanie was a ray of sunshine with a heart of gold. Her quick wit and beautiful smile were ever present. Stephanie was an artist, a skilled home decorator, and an avid reader who loved music and butterflies. Her home was a reflection of her love of artful things. She rescued and rehabbed many dogs and cats over the years. She was always a caregiver for her family, friends and the pets she rescued.
She will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her, especially her dog Daisy.
A celebration of Stephanie's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com. Stephanie Adams