Beloved wife (70 years) of Alva Derl Guhl. Daughter of the late Ora Guyott and Lela Rose (Buzan) Guyott. Loving mother of Stephen (Eleanor); Curtis (Leslie); Marcus (Deborah) and Janice Hammer (G. Daniel, deceased). Preceded in death by sister: Shirley Bushue (Gerald); Elizabeth Venable (Nolan); and Edwin Guyott (Manda Arydine); Dear grandmother of seven and great grandmother of nine. Cousin and aunt to many. Trudy will be buried in her birthplace of Flora, IL and the family plot of Buzan. Trudy and Alva lived in Wooster, Ohio among their dearest of friends (1957 — app. 2003) in Estero, Florida (1981 — 2017) and Waverly, Ohio (2017 — 2020). Condolences can be sent to janicelguhl@gmail.com, 2666 Coventry Rd., Shaker Hts, Oh, 44120.
Trending Now
-
Pike County Sheriff Arrest Report
-
Winter weather provides perfect conditions to view Ohio’s Bald Eagles
-
Jackson Patrol Post Investigating a Two Vehicle Injury Crash in Jackson County
-
A local birding spot: Lake White State Park offers many species in different seasons
-
Level 2 Snow Advisory downgraded to Level 1