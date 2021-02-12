Beloved wife (70 years) of Alva Derl Guhl. Daughter of the late Ora Guyott and Lela Rose (Buzan) Guyott. Loving mother of Stephen (Eleanor); Curtis (Leslie); Marcus (Deborah) and Janice Hammer (G. Daniel, deceased). Preceded in death by sister: Shirley Bushue (Gerald); Elizabeth Venable (Nolan); and Edwin Guyott (Manda Arydine); Dear grandmother of seven and great grandmother of nine. Cousin and aunt to many. Trudy will be buried in her birthplace of Flora, IL and the family plot of Buzan. Trudy and Alva lived in Wooster, Ohio among their dearest of friends (1957 — app. 2003) in Estero, Florida (1981 — 2017) and Waverly, Ohio (2017 — 2020). Condolences can be sent to janicelguhl@gmail.com, 2666 Coventry Rd., Shaker Hts, Oh, 44120.

To plant a tree in memory of Gertrude Guhl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you