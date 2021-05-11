Joyce Ann Pettiford, 42 of Zanesville died Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the Genesis Hospital, Zanesville, Ohio.
She was born April 17, 1979 in Portsmouth, Ohio to Joseph Goble and Diane Ross Scott.
Joyce is survived by her parents; Joseph Goble (Karla), Diane Scott (Tim), children; Andre Pettiford who is currently serving in the U.S. Army, Brianna Pettiford (Mason McBee) of Waverly, Chaya Pettiford of Waverly, fiancé, Joshua Klintworth of Zanesville, brother, Jason Goble (Brittany) of Waverly, sisters; Julie Wieling (David) of Iowa, Seana Hoops (Maurice Reavish) of Columbus, aunt, Debbie Lansing (Vernon), uncle, Tony Ross (Jenny) and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many friends. Joyce is also survived by her beloved pets.
Visitation will be 4-6 PM, Friday, May 14, 2021 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME, Chillicothe. There will be no funeral service.
