Clarence “Tucker” Thomas Snively, 79, of Loys Run Road, Piketon, Ohio, passed 11:11 a.m. Monday, January 18, 2021 an Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe.
Thomas was born April 1, 1941 in Pike County, Ohio, the son of the late Clarence Edmond Snively and Flora Mae (Brown) Snively.
Surviving are a son, Michael Snively, granddaughter, Jessica Snively, three great-grandchildren, and two siblings, Amanda Bernice Skinner and Gene Edmond Snively, both of Piketon, Ohio.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, eight siblings, James Otto Snively, Georgie Marie Havens, Belvie Elsie Snively, William Dennis Snively, Larry Lee Snively, Kenneth Snively, Mary Madaline Snively and Martin Leon Snively and an infant sister.
He was a retired drywall finisher.
Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021 at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Rev. Bud Brabson, officiating.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2021.