Jasper - Ricky J Amburgey, 64, of Jasper Ohio passed away at his home December 7, 2021 after an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his father Earl Amburgey, one sister Vicky Amburgey, close nephew Earl Allen Amburgey, and his best friend Jeff Carter.
He is survived by his son Dustin B. Levi Campbell of West Virginia, his mother Betty Lou Amburgey of Beaver, four sisters, Gail Stevens of Jasper, Debbie (Darrell) Murray of Beaver, Susie Stevens of Waverly, Nikki (Donnie) Havens of Beaver, two brothers, Mick (Lisa) Amburgey of Utica and John (Shannon) Amburgey of Galloway. Nieces Paula Amburgey, Alissa Amburgey, Samantha Stevens, Kearstin Havens, Kaitlin Havens, Ashleigh Colley, nephews Joey Amburgey, Alex Amburgey, Casey Amburgey, Wayne Stevens, Davey Stevens, Nathan Havens, and Christopher McCumber, and a host of other family and friends.
Rick was an avid fisherman, gun collector and jokester who spent most of his career in the transportation field. He was always the life of the party and could make anyone laugh. He never met a stranger, and was loved by anyone he ever met.
Although gone from our sight he will always remain in our hearts. He will always be missed.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday December 11, 2021 at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio with Rev. Keith Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in the Grandview Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
www.coxburkittfh.com Ricky J. Amburgey