John Leslie Williamson of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Johns Hopkins Hospital. He was 66 years old.
Born in Franklin County, Columbus, Ohio, John was the son of Allen Lorenzo Willliamson and June Bull Williamson.
He was the beloved husband to Sandra C. Williamson for 44 years; father of Bradley Lorenzo Williamson (Diane Marks) of Coconut Grove, Miami, Florida, and Laura Elizabeth Williamson (Peter Fitzgerald) of Brooklyn, NY; grandfather of Dorothy Margaret Fitzgerald, Jack Loren Williamson and Avery Leo Williamson; brother of Allen L. Williamson of Scottsdale, AZ, and Ralph L. Williamson (Nancy) of Piketon, OH.
A viewing will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the LONGWOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION of MATTHEW GENEREUX, 913 East Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.
A viewing will be from 10:00 AM until 11:45 AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the BOYER FUNERAL HOME, 724 E. Main Street, Piketon, Ohio. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 12:00 PM at St. Mary Queen of The Missions Catholic Church, 407 S. Market Street, Waverly, Ohio. Burial will follow the Mass in Mound Cemetery, Route 23, Piketon.