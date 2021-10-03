Charlene Robinson

Waverly - Charlene Faye Robinson, 88, of Waverly, Ohio passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Piketon Nursing Center in Piketon, Ohio. She was born August 13, 1933 in Beaver, Ohio daughter of the late Peter Jacob Rapp and Edna Mae (Dawson) Rapp. In 1972, Charlene was united in marriage to Frank Robinson who preceded her in death. Surviving are a daughter, Joy Nutt Kohler and husband Andy of Waverly; a son, Jay Nutt and wife Denise of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; grandchildren, Jason Nutt and wife Rachelle of Columbus, Ohio and Dr. Monica Ponder and husband Kevin of Salem, Virginia; great grandchildren, Averi Nutt and Julia Ponder; stepsons, Roger Robinson and family and Oscar Robinson and family and two sisters, Judy Pendell of Waverly and Jean McCaleb of Lake City, Florida and special friend, Karen Gilliland. In addition to her parents and husband, Charlene was preceded in death by a daughter, Jean Ann Nutt.
Charlene worked as bookkeeper for her husband, Frank at Robinson Hardware in Piketon, Ohio.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Buckeye Hospice and Piketon Nursing Center for their care. Memorial donations may be made to the Pike County YMCA, 400 Pride Drive Waverly, Ohio 45690.
Arrangements are in care of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly, Ohio.
