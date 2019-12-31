James Everett Hambrick, 78, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at his residence. He was born March 17, 1941, in Belva, West Virginia, son of the late William Walker and Katherine Smith Hambrick.
On May 2, 1963, he was united in marriage to Delma Hambrick who survives. Also surviving are three children, Lisa Robertson and husband Moses of Waverly, Mike Hambrick and wife Robin of Waverly and Jeff Hambrick and wife Robyn of Beaver, Ohio; grandchildren, Ryan Robertson and wife Jessica, Megan Garrett and husband Hunter, Clayton Hambrick and Lindsay and Michael Hambrick; great grandchildren, Rachel and Hallee Robertson; a sister, Mary Katherine Weatherford, and a brother, Patrick Hambrick.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by brothers, Robert, William, Richard, John and Joseph Hambrick.
James was a machinist and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was also a member of the American Legion Merritt Post 142 and the Moose Lodge # 2263.
No public services will be observed and burial will take place at the convenience of the family.