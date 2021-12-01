Waverly - Van James Henry
4/30/1955 -11/25/2021
Husband. Dad. Teacher. Coach. Mentor. Friend.
Basketball enthusiast. Champion of the Underdog. Deep thinker. Universal Encourager. Music lover. Fierce competitor. Jeep driver. Daydream believer.
Rebel. Muskie. Hall of Famer. Loyal Browns fan-he believed this might be their year until the very end. Of all that he was, he enjoyed being Pap above all.
Carrying on his legacy are the love of his life, Rhonda; kids- Heather & her husband, Chad, Shane & his wife, Val; his beloved tribe of grandchildren-Kobey, Kaiser, Delilah, De'Anthony, Dominic, and Daxter; as well as players and former students scattered everywhere. He spent his life loving us all so hard. In an effort to further carry on that legacy, his family has set up the Van Henry Legacy Fund at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio to continue to make a difference throughout Southern and Eastern Ohio...just like he did. You can make a gift by visiting www.appalachianohio.org/VanHenry or mailing a check to their office in Nelsonville.
A Celebration of Life Service hosted by Julie Evans will be held on Sunday, December 5th at 2pm. The service will be held at Waverly Grace UMC Life Center in Waverly, Ohio. In lieu of flower, please consider a gift to the Van Henry Legacy Fund. Your gift will be matched dollar for dollar and will help fund projects throughout the region.
Arrangements in care of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly.
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com Van Henry