John C. Wilson, age 82, of Oak Hill passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at his residence. He was born on September 27, 1938 in Portsmouth, Ohio. John was the oldest son of the late Maxwell C. and Vesta (Walke) Wilson. He was a United States Air Force Veteran, and he was retired from General Electric Aircraft Test Operations, of Peebles, Ohio.
John was a 26-year member of American Legion Post 142 in Waverly, and at the time of his death was serving as First Vice Commander. He had a quick wit, a sharp tongue, and a big heart. He loved a good joke and a good story. He loved drag racing, sports of any kind, old western television shows and movies, but above all else, John loved his family and his friends. He was a devoted father, brother, friend and “Papaw Johnny”. He was dearly loved and will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
John is survived by his daughters, Tammy (David) McDonald, of West Newton, PA, Jonda (Shawn) Click, of Jackson and Angela (David) Walsh, of Oak Hill; grandchildren, Jeremy (Linda) Phillips, Ben (Aja) McDonald, Travis (Tiffany Wolford) Huff, Cody (Tish) Huff, Megan (Nathan) Smith, Mariah (Theron McDougal) Click, Cole Hilderbrant and Kelsey Hilderbrant; great grandchildren, Sophie and Luke Phillips, Jaxon McDonald and Myah Huff; step great grandchildren, Mercedes Phillips Gomez, Lexus Van Orman, Xena Bunton and Trenton and Trevin Wolford. Also surviving are step great great grandson, Xavier Potts; brother, James Wilson, of Buckeye Lake, Ohio and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Karen (Phillips) Wilson; brother, Greg Wilson; and sister, Marsha Wilson.
Friends may call Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 11-1 at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 with Pastor Stan Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery in Oak Hill with military honors provided by the Disabled American Veterans Post 45 of Jackson and the United States Air Force. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Ladies Auxiliary of Waverly Post #142, 201 James Rd, Waverly, OH, 45690, Ohio. Per CDC guidelines and Governor recommendations everyone in attendance must wear a mask and follow proper social distancing procedures. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.