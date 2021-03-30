Charles Edward Lykins, 55, of Windy Ridge Road, Chillicothe, Ohio, passed 9:27 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at his home.
Charlie was born December 28, 1965 in Portsmouth, Ohio, the son of Charles Lykins and Dolly (Robertson) Lykins of Beaver, Ohio. On September 9, 2009, he was united in marriage to Gina (Ellenburg) Lykins, who survives.
He was a special father to many children and the best pap to numerous grandchildren.
Also surviving are four brothers, three sisters and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Charlie was a superintendent at Double Z Construction.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Jimmy Spencer officiating. Burial will follow in Germany Cemetery, Beaver, Ohio.
Family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021 and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at Boyer Funeral Home.