Piketon - Patricia A. Cook, born and raised in Hamburg, Pennsylvania, passed November 30, 2021 at the age of 86. She resided in Piketon, Ohio since 1993. She was a loving and devoted wife to John H. Cook for 64 years. They were married on July 27, 1957 in Hamburg, Pennsylvania.
Patricia is survived by one daughter, Sandy Haines (Jim) and two sons, Randy Cook and Brad Cook (Candace); grandchildren, Kristin Canfield, Jimmy Haines (Tiffany), Danielle Shindledecker (Zack), and Brandon Cook; great grandchildren, Cody, Austin, Brayden, Camden, Austin, Beckett, Greyson, Haven and Ryker. She was the 13th of 16 children born to Charles and Ardella Correll and is also survived by her two sisters, Georgia Specht and Martha Etchberger.
Patricia was born on October 14th, 1935. She was a devoted Christian that gave her heart to God 56 years ago. She loved the Lord and served God faithfully. She was a faithful member of Cotties Corner Church for 28 years. In her early years she enjoyed playing all kinds of sports. Patricia and her husband, John, were owners of several successful businesses before retiring in Piketon, Ohio. Patricia was a doting and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her family meant the world to her. She lived to be with her family and cherished every moment that she could when her family was all together. She was adored and loved by her family and friends and will be forever missed.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Marlon Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Cotties Corner Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com Patricia Cook