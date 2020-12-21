Mildred Lucille McGuire, 100, of Cherry Street, Waverly, Ohio passed 1:15 a.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020 in Traditions at Bristol Village, Waverly, Ohio.
Mildred was born July 4, 1920 in Minford, Ohio, the daughter of the late Leslie Kronk and Lena (Erwin) Kronk. On August 30, 1947, she was united in marriage to Manford H. McGuire, who preceded her in death on December 11, 1986.
Surviving are a son, Gerald Gerry (Marsha) McGuire, daughter, Wanda (Stephen) Phipps, four grandchildren, Shawna (Eric) Meredith, Craig (Margie) McGuire, Megan Richards and Chad (Shannon) Teeters, five great-grandchildren, Logan Meredith, Kennedi Meredith, Evan McGuire, Brent McGuire and Caroline Richards, sister, Betty Martin, sister-in-law, Frona McGuire and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a granddaughter, Bobbi Renee McGuire, a brother, Forrest Kronk and a sister, Esther Williams.
Born in Minford, Ohio when a head of lettuce was 5 cents, not even sure sliced bread was invented at that time. She was a teenager during the Great Depression and graduated from Minford High School in 1939. Mildred worked for: Floyd Powell Grocery, Good Shepherd Manor, and Stiffler’s Dept. Store while gardening, sewing, cleaning, providing everything for her family. She sacrificed so her children could obtain college educations, and babysat all her grandchildren who still adore her.
Her favorite lunch was Blackie’s Hot Dog at Mule Town Mini Mart with her second favorite being a footer from Second St. Dairy Bar in Portsmouth. The family loved her chicken and noodles, praline cream pie and baked steak in her black iron skillet and made her children eat peas. She baked many birthday cakes for family and friends. Mildred was a very strong and faithful servant of God, always pleasant and kind to everyone and full of laughter.
Open graveside services will be held 12:00 p.m. noon Monday, December 21, 2020 at Bailey Chapel Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio. Burial will follow in Bailey Chapel Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be to the Waverly First Baptist Church, 303 E 3rd St, Waverly, OH 45690 or Traditions at Bristol Village, 660 E. 5th St, Waverly, Ohio 45690.