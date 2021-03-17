Amy Fields

Beaver - Amy Renae Fields, March 21, 1973 ~ January 2, 2021
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Amy Renae Fields (A-Moo), age 47 our most beloved daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend passed away unexpectedly at her home in Beaver, Ohio on Jan. 2, 2021.
Those who knew Amy even just a little, lost a very special human being with a big heart.
Amy will be missed everyday by her father, James E. Fields, her mother, Teresa L. (Davis) Fields, her brother, Jason Fields, nephew, Jase Fields, nieces Destiny and Andrea Peters from Beaver, Ohio and a very special Aunt, Karen (Fields) Flaster. and special Uncle, Arthur Flaster of California, and numerous cousins and friends.
Amy was passionate about art, photography, music from opera to hip hop, playing the drums and sports, especially The Ohio State Buckeyes. Amy loved and had a very special rapport with animal especially with Angel, the family dog and her beloved pet D.O.Gie who proceeded her in death. She was very passionate about helping the homeless in her community from delivering food to providing clothing and blankets.
Amy graduated from Eastern High School in Beaver, Ohio in 1991, and attended Rio Grande University, Hocking Tech, Columbus State, and DeVry Universities respectively.
Amy was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Jane and James Fields and her maternal grandparents, Katherine and Luther West all from Beaver, Ohio.
Amy's memorial graveside service will be on March 21, 2021 at the Beaver Union Cemetery in Beaver at 3:00. The service will be conducted by her friends and Pastors Karen and Larry Nobel from River Valley Community Church. The family requests that masks be worn during the service.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers, gifts, cards.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, to please send any donations to River Valley Community Church 12459 State Route 104 Waverly, Ohio 45690 to help feed the homeless. Pastors Karen and Larry Nobel can assist you by calling the church at (740) 947-8004.
Dear God, In my last moments, I felt your compassion surrounding me, I saw your gentle eyes on me and I knew as I drew my last breath you are and forever will be my FATHER and I was not afraid. AMEN. Amy Fields