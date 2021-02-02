Paul Oliver Pollard, 84, of Waverly, Ohio passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio. He was born October 15, 1936 in Washington Court House, Ohio son of the late Arza and Lois Irene DeWitt Pollard. Surviving are three sons, Paul Pollard and wife Brooke of Columbus, Ohio, Parnell Pollard and wife Chris of Pataskala, Ohio and Patrick Pollard of Waverly; three grandchildren, Andy Pollard, Sam Pollard and Josephina Pollard; a brother, Ronald Pollard and wife Mary of Waverly; and three sisters, Bernice Rhoads of Bourneville, Ohio, Carolyn Sue Herfel of Columbus, and Marilyn Hart of Elm Grove, Ohio. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Jean Kiser Haga, a brother, William Pollard, a grandson, Ryan Pollard and the mother of his children, Wanda Pollard.
Paul retired from American Electric Power Company, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He also was a member of the American Legion Merritt Post 142, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2227, a former volunteer firefighter with the Waverly Fire Department and a former member of the Waverly Jaycees.
Paul was able to use the origins of a humble beginning and the love of a close, Christian guided family to motivate him to always work hard and not forget those around him. Recognizing he had many interests, he retired early from AEP at the age of 55, but he never slowed down. He was blessed with good health providing him the opportunity to touch many lives in his adventures. Known to “always be on the move” and surrounded by various family and friends he actively pursued his love of family, antiquing, vintage cars, hunting and fishing. Not interested in being in the spotlight he quietly cared for those he loved and those along his path that he found in need. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his favorite charitable organization which he was proud to be associated with – Rock for Tots at Rock for Tots Inc., PO Box 532, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery in Piketon. Family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until service time on Saturday.