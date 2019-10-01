Weltha L. Davis Garrett, age 98, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019. She was born on May 26, 1921, to her parents Earl Baker and Claudia Belle “Hartley” Davis in Pike County, Ohio. Weltha was the first person in her family to graduate High School, accomplishing this at Waverly High School. She was a loyal employee for General Electric for 34 years, and thoroughly enjoyed her work there. She was a member of St. Phillip’s Episcopal Church for 35+ years, and was a member of Pickaway County Senior Center and Olivedale Senior Center, as well as The YMCA Walkers. Weltha had a talent for horticulture, and even won ribbons including Blue for her Ferns in The Circleville Pumpkin Show. She was also a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and The Cincinnati Reds. Weltha was an outgoing woman who will be missed by all who knew her.
Weltha is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Ernest, Seymour, Virgil, Elza and Weldon Davis; her sister Delsie Hammond; her granddaughter Susan Elaine Singer; her sons-in-law Reverend Larry L. Lane and Charles Carson. Left to mourn her passing are her daughters Peggy Ruth Carson, Judith Ann Lane, Vicki Lynn Woltz and Cindy Lee (Mark) Seaton; her grandchildren Delbert (Conny) and Todd Singer, Matthew (Leann) Lane, Jennifer (Joshua) Puckett, Bryan Woltz, Samantha (Greg) Williams and Clint Seaton; her great-grandchildren Caleb Lane, Carleigh Lane, Joshua Puckett Jr., Josie Puckett, Leon and Adele Williams; her special friends and neighbors Naomi (James) Adkins and Dan (Kathy) Hill. The family would like to give special thanks to Heartland Hospice and Pickaway Manor for the wonderful care they gave to Weltha.
Visitation will be held at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 East Main Street Circleville, on Thursday October 3 from 3 to 7. Weltha’s funeral service will be held on Friday, October 4 at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, located at 129 West Mound Street, Circleville, at 11am with Father David Getreu officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice or St. Philip’s Episcopal Church. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a personal memory or condolence with Weltha’s family.