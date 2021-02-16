Cora Rose McCoy, 54, of Bell Hollow Road, Hillsboro, Ohio, passed 9:20 a.m. Monday, February 15, 2021 at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe.
Rose was born July 5, 1966 in Greenfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Carl Hatfield and Dorothy (Thompson) Swanigan. She was united in marriage to Timothy McCoy on July 5, 1982 who survives.
Also surviving are children, Jennifer (Timmy) Collins, Misty (Sonny Dunn) McCoy, Sara (Jeremy) Wolford, Wilma (Bobby) Fletcher all of Hillsboro, Rosanna (Jonathan) Sewell of Birmingham, AL, Cora Frazier of Chillicothe, Steven Frazier of Chillicothe, and Tiffany Frazier of Waverly; grandchildren, Anna (David), Tyler, Landon, Dustin, JoLeanna, Alivia, Cheyenne, Katie, Carson, Bryson, Ryah, Zaden, Aalayah, Abigail, Zechariah, Titus, Hananiah, Wayatte, Carter and Alyssa; sibling, Eugene (Susan) Hatfield, Joyce (Steve) Wilson, Robert (Penny) Hatfield, Nickie Hatfield, Carl Hatfield and Gregory Hatfield; step-mother, Kay Hatfield, brother-in-laws, Robert McCoy, James McCoy, Herman McCoy and Sargent (Tracy) McCoy; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy Swanigan and Cael Hatfield, mother and father-in-law, Wilma (Herman) McCoy, sister Janet McCoy, sister-in-law, Susie McCoy, granddaughter, Beth-el Sewell, one nephew, two nieces, two great nieces and a special friend, Tammy Frazier.
Rose was a selfless person, who always thought of others before herself. She was like a mother to all. A loving wife, mother and grandmother. She devoted her life to her family. If you had ever met her, there’s no doubt, that she impacted your life in someway.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in the spring.