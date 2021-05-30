Major Montgomery

Beaver - Major A. Montgomery of Beaver, Ohio passed from this life Tuesday May 25, 2021. He peacefully slipped into his heavenly home surrounded by his loving family. Major was born June 11, 1945 in Magoffin Co., Ky. to John H. Montgomery and Flora Alice Rigsby Montgomery.
On July 21, 1967, Major married Sherry L. Goodwin and to this union three children were born, Sheila Heising of Columbus, Brian (Traci) Montgomery of Chilllicothe, and Lisa (Brian) Mounts of Beaver, two grandsons, Joshua R. Heising (Sydney), Tyson A. Montgomery, six granddaughters, Amber (Donald) Brown., Heather (Kurt) Harness, Brittany (Jacob) Hackworth, Elysia Montgomery (Brendon) Hoover, Michaela Mounts (Jacob Cruse) and Emily Montgomery. Major was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren, Lynnleigh McCollister, Evelyn, Chloe, and Nola Brown, Ryleigh and Kolton Harness, and Brody Hackworth. Major is survived by one brother, Chalmer Ray Montgomery and sisters Nola Ruth Sanders and Alma Faye Harrinton. Besides his parents, Major was preceded in death by two brothers, Hagar Montgomery and James Kenneth Montgomery and three sisters, Mabel Gullett, Zelda Jenkins, and Madgalena Armentrout, along with Father and Mother-in-Law, Everette H. (Carrie) Goodwin.
Major retired from teaching history from the Pike County CTC after 25 years. He was also a faithful servant of the Lord for over 40 years where he preached revivals all over Southern Ohio. During this time, he pastored 5 churches, Hamman Church at Zahns Corner, Ohio for 3 years, Waverly Calvary UM Church for 1 year, Long Run U.M. church for 13 years, Pleasant Valley U.M. Church in Chillicothe for 3 years, and finally Stockdale United Christian Church for 21 years before he retired.
Major dedicated his life to the Lord working to win souls for the Lord. His biggest desire was to make sure his kids, grand kids and beloved friends would give their hearts to the Lord and meet him in Heaven.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday May 29, 2021 at the Stockdale United Christian Church located at 449 St. Rt. 335, Beaver, Ohio 45613, with Pastor Chris Clark and Pastor Aaron Swango officiating. Burial will follow in the Beaver Union Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-8:00 P.M. Friday May 28, 2021 and from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service Saturday at the church.
