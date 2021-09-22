Ruth Acord

Piketon - Ruth Irene Acord, 85, of Piketon, Ohio, passed 9:40 a.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Adena Pike Medical Center, Waverly, Ohio.
Ruth was born on September 6, 1936 in Omega, Ohio, the daughter of the late Raymond Alonzo Hatfield and Bonadine Helen (Clements) Hatfield.
Surviving are three daughters, Sandra Acord, Bonnie (Bill) Zimmerman and Penny (Gary) Arnett, two sons, Ted (Sandy) Acord and James Acord, nine grandchildren, Roger Zimmerman, Jennifer (Dawson) Bowles, Jodi Arnett, Justin Acord, Brandon (Kelly) Acord, Ashley (Scott) Brewster, Jamie Endicott, Caleb (Kyla) Acord and Adam (Shelley) Acord and sixteen great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, former husband, James William Acord, four sisters, Edna Gray, Maxine Simpson, Helen Adams and Margie Byrd and brother, Ray Eugene Hatfield.
Ruth was a homemaker and loved her grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Omega Cemetery, Waverly, with Pastor Wayne Conley officiating. Burial will follow.
