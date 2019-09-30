Angela Marie Watton, 48, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Mount Carmel Saint Ann’s Hospital, Westerville, Ohio. She was born October 10, 1970, in Columbus, Ohio, daughter of Albert and Sharon Sanders Westrick of Waverly. Also surviving are two sisters, Heather (Andy) Walder of Waverly, and Valerie (Erica) Watton-Spradlin of Waverly; seven nieces and nephews, Andrew Walder, Emily Grace Walder, Mary Claire Walder, Alexandra Burnett, Victoria Morell, Graham Burnett, and Lillian Burnett; aunts and uncles, Clay (Dona) Sanders, Pati (Mark Rupp) Conley, Teresa (Jack) Galloway, Marilyn (Barry) Ison, John Sanders, Gina (Greg) Doyle and Jeanne Westrick; beloved grandmother, “Mama” Marian Sanders; numerous cousins; her longtime companion, Tony Schoonmaker; special friends, Carol Reinhard and Andrew Rhodebeck, and her cats, Milly and Molly.
Angela was a 1989 Waverly High School graduate and she attended culinary arts school. For nearly 20 years she was a cook supervisor at HC Manor in Westerville. She was loved by all the residents at HC Manor. Angela will always be remembered as loving, kind and hardworking. She loved reading, especially Stephen King, and singing while she cooked, and one of her favorites to sing was “Crazy” by Patsy Cline.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly. Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.at the funeral home on Saturday.